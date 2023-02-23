National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Chair of the EP’s Committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hailed the European Union as a top important partner in Vietnam’s foreign policy during a reception in Hanoi on February 23 for Chair of the European Parliament (EP)’s Committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister.



Chairman Hue said Vietnam always supports the strengthening of ASEAN-EU strategic partnership and stays ready to play an active role in the process.



Vietnam is also willing to work with the EP to promote the implementation of the initiative on establishing the EU-ASEAN Parliamentary Council, which is seen as a platform to help advance the EU-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement, he said.



McAllister, for his part, said the EP wants to further reinforce ties with ASEAN parliaments in general, which is also the reason for its establishment of a liaison office in Indonesia.



Apart from bilateral cooperation in energy, the environment, national defence-security, the EP is willing to support Vietnam based on its proposals to lift bilateral ties to a greater height.



The Vietnamese legislative leader proposed that McAllister, with his position as Chair of the EP’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, continue to support the development of EU-Vietnam and EU-ASEAN relations, raise the EP’s role in leveraging the advantages of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to advance trade ties and maintain EU-Vietnam and EU-ASEAN supply chains, and facilitate the exchange of delegations at the committee level between EP and the Vietnamese legislature.

He also suggested the EP push the approval of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by remaining EU member states, considering it a foundation to launch the EU's "Global Gateway" initiative in the region.

Vietnam is ready to support and boost cooperation between the EU/EP and ASEAN/ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), as well as jointly carry out the ASEAN-EU Plan of Action for 2023-2027 to help the EU connect with the ASEAN market and step up negotiations on the ASEAN-EU Free Trade Agreement, he said.

Hue also called on the EU to continue to promote and contribute to ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation in the East Sea for peace, stability and development in the region and the world, strengthen cooperation within the framework of the Mekong sub-region, assist Vietnam in capital, technology and human resources for green economic development, digital transformation, and just energy transition.

He hoped that the EU will help Vietnam realise the Political Declaration on Establishing Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETP) with international partners to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 as committed at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Asking the EU to remove its yellow card warning on Vietnam, Hue affirmed that the implementation of the European Commission’s recommendations on fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing will to ensure interests of fishermen for sustainable development.

He also sought the EU’s assistance for Vietnam in improving fishing management capacity, modernising fishing sector in terms of aquaculture process, technique, preservation, logistics and retail, and building a closed-end value chain in the sector.

Via the guest, Hue conveyed his invitation to EP President Roberta Metsola to visit Vietnam at a convenient time this year./.