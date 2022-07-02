Politics Chief Justice of Supreme People's Court pays working visit to Germany Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh has been leading a high-ranking delegation to visit Germany from June 29 to July 3 at the invitation of the German Federal Ministry of Justice.

Politics Vietnam opposes and demands Taiwan to cancel live-fire drills on Ba Binh island Vietnam resolutely opposes and demands Taiwan to cancel live-fire drills in the waters around Ba Binh island belonging to Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and not to repeat similar violations in the future, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on July 2.

Politics Lao Women’s Union delegation visits Da Nang A delegation of the Lao Women’s Union led by its President Inlavan Keobounphan had a working session with representatives from the Party Committee of central Da Nang city on July 1.

Politics Vietnamese Vice President meets with foreign leaders in Philippines Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on July 1 had a meeting with President of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr as part of her visit to the country to attend the latter's swearing-in ceremony.