Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An (VNA) - Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh Square, Vinh city, central Nghe An province to celebrate the 990th anniversary of the name of Nghe An (1030-2020) and receive a certificate recognising Hoanh Son communal house in Nam Dan district as a special national relic site.



Speaking at the event, Ngan emphasised that the ceremony is an event of great significance, contributing to strengthening its special position, role and values of the land, where President Ho Chi Minh was born.

Throughout the history of building and defending the country, as well as during the revolutionary struggle for national liberation and the resistance wars against colonialism and imperialism, this place was always a fulcrum, an important base, and a firm rear that made great contributions to the nation's glorious victories. Such names as Tuong Duong, Con Cuong, Xo Viet Nghe Tinh, Truong Bon, Ben Thuy bridge and Cam bridge went into history as immortal anthems.



It is also home to many unique architectural, historical and cultural works, as well as a rich, diverse and unique culture, she said.



The NA leader praised the socio-economic achievements Nghe An has made over the past time, especially in reforming administrative procedures, improving the business investment environment and provincial competitiveness, and quality of infrastructure, services and human resources.



She urged the province to uphold what it has attained to reap greater achievements in the future.



Nghe An needs to make more breakthroughs to soon become a province with good growth in the country and a hub of finance, trade, tourism, education-training, science-technology, health care, culture, sports, high-tech industries of the North Central region, she said./.