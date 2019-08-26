NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (front, centre) attends the meeting of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Executive Committee (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a meeting of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Executive Committee in Bangkok on August 25 as part of the 40th General Assembly of AIPA (AIPA 40).The committee approved the nomination of the Vietnamese NA Chairwoman as its Vice President.In accordance with the organisation’s practice, the AIPA President next year is elected Vice President of the AIPA Executive Committee.The committee adopted reports of the 10th AIPA Caucus Meeting, and the ASEAN-AIPA leaders’ meetings at the 30th and 34th ASEAN Summits, and the second meeting of the AIPA Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs (CODD) on drug prevention and combat.It also adopted the working programme of the AIPA 40 and the agenda of the AIPA Committee on Economic Matters, Committee on Social Matters, and Committee on Organisational Matters, and Dialogue with Observer Countries and the host country’s guests such as ASEAN Secretariat, Parliament of Morocco, and some regional research organisations.At the meeting, Chairwoman Ngan informed that the 41st General Assembly of AIPA will take place in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh from August 25-30, 2020. She invited parliaments of AIPA member countries to participate in the event.-VNA