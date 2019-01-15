Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan meets with President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum (Photo: VNA)

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on January 15 on the sidelines of the 27th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-27).The Vietnamese top legislator appreciated Cambodia’s preparation for the APPF-27, and expressed her joy at the strong growth of Cambodia.She highlighted activities held by Vietnam in early January to mark the 40th anniversary of Vietnam’s victory in the southwest border defence war and the joint victory of Vietnam and Cambodia over the genocidal Pol Pot regime. Cambodia also organized various events and a grand ceremony to mark the victory over the genocidal Pol Pot regime.The anniversary offered an occasion for the two countries to spread the truth about a period of history in which the two nations fought side by side, thus making the people, especially the young generation, realise their responsibility for preserving this valuable treasure for later generations, NA Chairwoman Ngan said.She thanked the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and the Cambodian Senate for sending a high-level delegation led by Senate Vice President Tep Ngorn to Vietnam to attend the ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of Vietnam’s victory in the southwest border defence war and the joint victory of Vietnam and Cambodia over the genocidal Pol Pot regime. The delegation’s presence has brought warm sentiment and solidarity from the Cambodian people to the Vietnamese people and former volunteer soldiers and experts who had served in the international mission in Cambodia, according to Ngan.The NA Chairwoman affirmed that Vietnam will do its best together with Cambodia to preserve and develop the “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and long-term, sustainable and comprehensive cooperation” between the two countries, not only for the prosperity of each nation but also for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.Senate President Say Chhum said the participation of the Vietnamese delegation in the APPF-27 will contribute to the event’s success and promote the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries and two parliaments as well as give encouragement to Cambodia.He expressed joy about the development of bilateral ties and at the Vietnamese NA leader’s assessment about Cambodia’s socio-economic development.Say Chhum thanked the Vietnamese NA for helping the Cambodian parliament organize the APPF-27 and highly valued the speech of great depth delivered by Chairwoman Ngan at the event’s opening ceremony.Mentioning the commemoration of the victory over the genocidal Pol Pot regime, he again affirmed that there would not be the Cambodia of today if not for the help of the Party, State and people of Vietnam.Say Chhum wished the ties between the parliaments of Vietnam and Cambodia further development, contributing to the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.-VNA