Politics Cambodian PM congratulates new Vietnamese PM via phone talks Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen congratulated the new Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, over the phone on April 6.

Politics Lao Prime Minister makes phone call to congratulate Vietnamese counterpart Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh made a phone call to the new Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 6 to offer his congratulations.

Politics NA Standing Committee has five new members The National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution on the election of members to the 14th NA’s Standing Committee during its ongoing 11th sitting on the afternoon of April 6.

Politics Condolences sent to Indonesia, Timor Leste over flood, landslides Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh on April 6 cabled a message of condolences to Indonesian FM Retno Marsudi and Timor Leste FM Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno over human and property losses caused by the recent flood and landslides in the two countries.