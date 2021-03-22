NA official receives France’s National Order of the Legion of Honour
Nguyen Thuy Anh, member of the National Assembly Standing Committee and Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee of Social Affairs, was presented the French State’s National Order of the Legion of Honour, Class Knight, at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 22.
Nguyen Thuy Anh (second from R), member of the National Assembly Standing Committee and Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee of Social Affairs, and French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery (second from L) at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Nguyen Thuy Anh, member of the National Assembly Standing Committee and Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee of Social Affairs, was presented the French State’s National Order of the Legion of Honour, Class Knight, at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 22.
Authorised by the French President, French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery gave the noble order to Anh, who is also President of the Vietnam-France Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group and Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophone (APF)'s Vietnam Sub-Committee.
He said the awarding is the French State’s recognition and high evaluation of her contributions to deepening the friendship between France and Vietnam, as well as to developing the Francophone movement./.