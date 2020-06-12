NA passes resolution on National Election Council personnel
Hanoi (VNA) - The National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution on the morning of June 12 ratifying the Vice Chairpersons and members of the National Election Council, with 92.96 percent of the deputies voting in favour.
The council comprises four Vice Chairpersons and 16 members. The Vice Chairpersons are Politburo Member and NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong, Politburo Member and Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Tran Thanh Man, and Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh.
Those in the council then presented themselves before the meeting.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, who was elected Chairperson of the council on June 11, stressed the significance of the election of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 to the operation of the State apparatus from the central to grassroots levels, especially the institutionalisation of resolutions to be adopted at the coming 13th National Party Congress and Party Congresses at all levels.
On behalf of the council, she pledged to closely coordinate with relevant agencies and organisations to well perform tasks as defined in the Constitution and laws.
Also on the morning of June 12, 93.37 percent of the deputies agreed to ratify a resolution on the election of a member of the NA Standing Committee./.