At the NA meeting (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators gathered at the National Assembly House on June 11 to continue the ninth session of the 14th legislature, with NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan chairing the meeting.



They discussed candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council and the dismissal of Vuong Dinh Hue from the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Nguyen Thanh Hai from membership of the NA Standing Committee.



NA Chairwoman Ngan was elected as head of the council with 98.1 percent of votes in favour.



Meanwhile, 97.7 percent and 97.9 percent of deputies agreed to dismiss Hue and Hai from the respective posts of Deputy PM and member of the NA Standing Committee.



The lawmakers then approved three draft resolutions on the above-said matters.



Also in the morning, they looked into a draft resolution on the reduction of corporate income tax in 2020 and the draft revised Law on Environmental Protection.



During the afternoon session, the deputies debated the adjustment of the investment policy for some sections of the eastern North-South expressway for 2017-2020.



They deliberated the list of Vice Chairpersons and members of the National Election Council, and candidates for membership of the NA Standing Committee.



The lawmakers are scheduled to continue with discussions on these matters, and scrutinise some special finance-budget mechanisms and policies of Hanoi on June 12.



The national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas for 2021-2030 will also be tabled on the day.



The meeting will be broadcast live on the national TV and radio channels and the NA TV channel./.