Lawmakers to continue mulling over personnel matters
Legislators will continue discussing personnel issues at the ongoing 14th National Assembly’s ninth session on June 12.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan cast their votes regarding the lists of the National Election Council's Vice Chairperson and members (Photo: VNA)
In the morning, they will hear the NA Standing Committee’s report on group discussion outcomes regarding a proposal for the ratification of the lists of the National Election Council’s Vice Chairpersons and members, and on electing members to the committee.
They will also listen to the Chairperson of the National Election Council’s report on the explanation and acquisition of deputies’ feedback on the proposal.
After the NA Standing Committee explains and collects comments from participating legislators on selected candidates for its membership, the NA will discuss and vote on the list of the candidates.
Also in the morning, the NA will ratify the list of the council’s deputy chairpersons and members, while selecting members of the Standing Committee by secret ballot.
Legislators will scrutinise some special finance-budget mechanisms and policies for Hanoi afterwards.
Then they will hear the result of the above-said voting and discuss resolutions on the ratification of the lists of the election council’s Vice Chairpersons and members, and vote to select members of the Standing Committee.
During the afternoon session, the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas for 2021-2030 will be tabled.
Concluding the session, Minister-Chairman of the Government’s Committee on Ethnic Minority Affairs Do Van Chien will give opinions in response to lawmakers’ comments.
The afternoon meeting will be broadcast live on the national TV and radio channels and the NA TV channel./.