Politics Legislators debate personnel issues on June 11 Legislators gathered at the National Assembly House on June 11 to continue the ninth session of the 14th legislature, with NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan chairing the meeting.

Politics Top Vietnamese leader holds phone talks with Russian President Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong had phone talks on June 11 with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Russia Day, June 12.

Politics Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperation Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Chairman of the EU Military Committee Gen. Claudio Graziano looked into Vietnam-EU defence cooperation during their teleconferenced talks on June 11.

Politics Vietnamese, French PMs talk COVID-19 fight, cooperation enhancement Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his French counterpart Edouard Philippe discussed some cooperation measures in the COVID-19 fight and ways to reinforce the countries’ relations during their phone talks on June 11.