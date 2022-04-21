NA Standing Committee, Front Presidium review coordination
President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien (standing) speaks at the meeting on April 20. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee and the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee held an annual joint conference on April 20 to review their coordination in 2021 and identify focuses for this year.
Officials at the Hanoi event shared the view that the two sides have made many reforms and strides in bilateral coordination to help fruitfully perform each body’s tasks, thus winning high evaluation from the public.
Asking for more cooperation progress and being closer to the people, they proposed more attention be paid to issuing and supervising the enforcement of policies on ethnic minorities, mountainous areas, and overseas Vietnamese.
President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien highlighted that bilateral coordination has been increasingly strong and effective, especially in the successful organisation of the election of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for 2021 - 2026, COVID-19 fight, and promulgation of economic recovery and development policies.
The Presidium perceived that since the start of the 15th tenure, the NA and its Standing Committee have considerably reformed the building of laws, supervision, the organisation of sessions, and the making of decisions about major issues, thereby better meeting the people’s aspirations and expectations, he noted.
Chien called on the NA Standing Committee, as well as the chair and vice chairs of the parliament, to support the drafting of a law on the supervision and social feedback by the VFF and socio-economic organisations.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue addresses the event on April 20. (Photo: VNA)Addressing the conference, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the VFF and its member organisations have been affirming their crucial role as representative offices of the people and an important component of the political system.
The top legislator held that the ties between the Presidium of the VFF Central Committee and the NA Standing Committee have continually been reinforced. Amid major difficulties last year, their coordination became even stronger, greatly helping to bring into play the strength of the great national solidarity so as to surmount challenges and deal with unprecedented problems.
He requested even stronger and more effective cooperation between the two sides in 2022, a year important to socio-economic recovery and development and the implementation of the 13th National Party Congress’s resolution in order to create a stepping stone for achieving targets of the 2021 - 2025 socio-economic development plan./.