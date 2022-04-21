Politics ☀️ Morning digest on April 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese and Italian PMs applaud progress in strategic partnership Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi expressed their delight at the recent strides in the strategic partnership between the two countries during their phone talks on April 20.

Politics Party leader welcomes Speaker of Indian lower house Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on April 20 received Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam.

Politics US wants to work with Vietnam towards a brighter future: Ambassador Vietnam is holding an increasingly important position in the region and the world, and the US wants to grasp every opportunity to join Vietnam as it looks to the future, US Ambassador Marc Evans Knapper said on April 20.