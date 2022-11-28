At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly Standing Committee’s 17th meeting completed all set agenda after one day of sitting on November 28 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



Speaking at the closing ceremony, Chairman Hue said the committee reviewed the NA’s fourth meeting and offered initial opinions on the fifth meeting.



Full-time lawmakers also agreed with the Government’s proposal to hold the second extraordinary meeting in early 2023 to consider and decide on several urgent issues, including the approval of the National Master Plan and the revised draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, discussions on clause 3 of Resolution 30/2021/QH15 of the NA on special solutions to COVID-19 prevention and control as well as the Government’s health-related proposals.

They are also scheduled to consider piloting several special mechanisms and policies for Ho Chi Minh City, and other financial-budget issues.



The NA Secretary General, Chairman of the NA Office and members of the NA Standing Committee were asked to work closely with the Government agencies to thoroughly prepare for the extraordinary meeting, adding that whether it is held or not depends on preparations.

At the meeting, legislators reached high consensus on the signing of an agreement between the Vietnamese and US Governments to build, upgrade and maintain their buildings of diplomatic and consular offices. The NA Committee for External Relations was assigned to complete documents and procedures in the regard.

They also looked into the allocation of development investment capital from the State budget for three national target programmes for 2021-2025 and the addition of foreign capital for the national target programme on new-style rural development.

The committee agreed on the policy of adjusting the refinancing plan of localities this year and the Prime Minister's proposal on the appointment and dismissal of Vietnamese ambassadors abroad.

Important conclusions reached by the NA Standing Committee must be realised soon, the NA Chairman stated./.