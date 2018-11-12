The National Assembly (NA) started the fourth week of its sixth meeting on November 12. (Photo: VNA)

– The National Assembly (NA) started the fourth week of its sixth meeting on November 12, during which the deputies are expected to adopt three resolutions and a bill.The law-making body will vote on a resolution to ratify the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and related documents, as well as two others on the adjustment of the medium-term public investment plan for the 2016 – 2020 period and the national budget allocation for 2019. The draft Law on Protection of State Secretes will also be passed.This week, the NA will spend most of their time to debate a number of revised laws and bills, including the amended Laws on Tax Management, Public Investment, Enforcement of Criminal Judgments, and Education. They will also focus their discussion on the new Laws against Alcohol Harms, and Architecture.The NA deputies will review reports on the prevention of and combating against crimes and law violations, enforcement of judgments and corruption prevention and combating in 2018.They are scheduled to listen and discuss reports on the work of the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court this year, and will later discuss reports on the settlement of citizens’ complaints and denunciations as well as the supervision of the settlement of those problems this year. –VNA