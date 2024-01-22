Politics Vietnam fosters diplomatic ties with Romania, Hungary Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with his Romanian counterpart Luminita Odobescu in Bucharest on January 21 (local time), as part of the official visit to the European country by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM visits Technical University of Civil Engineering of Bucharest Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation visited the Technical University of Civil Engineering of Bucharest (UTCB), where Chinh studied in his youth, on January 21 (local time).

Politics Huge potential for cooperation between Vietnamese, Romanian localities: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam visited Prahova county on January 21 as part of his official visit to Romania.