Politics Congratulations come to newly-elected Vietnamese leaders Leaders of countries around the world have sent messages and letters of congratulations and made phone calls to newly-elected Vietnamese leaders, including State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Party chief holds phone talks with Russian President Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 5, during which the leaders informed each other about recent major affairs and achievements of the two nations.

Politics New Prime Minister takes oath of office Politburo member and Head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh was elected as the Prime Minister at the ongoing 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 5.

Politics Vietnam will continue making new miracles: new State President The National Assembly elected Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Politburo member of the 13th tenure and a deputy of the 14th legislature, as State President for the 2016-2021 term on April 5 morning, during the 14th legislature’s 11th sitting.