NA to elect State Vice President, members of NA Standing Committee
The National Assembly Standing Committee is to report the outcomes of group discussions on relieving the State Vice President on April 6 morning as part of the 11th session of the 14th legislature.
Lawmakers press button to cast votes (Photo: VNA)
The State President will also present a report on the explanation and acquisition of lawmakers’ opinions on the matter.
The NA Standing Committee will report the results of groups discussions and legislators’ opinions on relieving several members of the NA Standing Committee, the chairpersons of several NA committees, the NA Secretary General and the State Auditor General.
Later, the legislature will cast secret ballots to relieve the State Vice President, several members of the NA Standing Committee, the chairpersons of several NA committees, the NA Secretary General and the State Auditor General.
After announcing the results, the NA will discuss and vote on resolutions on relieving the State Vice President, several members of the NA Standing Committee, the chairpersons of several NA committees, the NA Secretary General and the State Auditor General.
The State President later will submit a nomination list for the NA to elect the State Vice President while the NA Standing Committee will present a list of candidates for the legislature to elect several members of the NA Standing Committee.
Legislators will debate in groups the candidates for the elections of the State Vice President and several members of the NA Standing Committee.
In the afternoon, they are scheduled to approve the lists of candidates for the elections of the State Vice President and members of the NA Standing Committee, and cast secret votes on these positions.
After the voting results are announced, the NA will also ratify resolutions on the elections of the State Vice President and several members of the NA Standing Committee.
Later on the day, the NA Standing Committee will present nomination lists for the legislature to elect the Chairpersons of some NA committees, the NA Secretary General and the State Auditor General.
The lawmakers will discuss in groups the nominations for the Chairpersons of some NA committees, the NA Secretary General and the State Auditor General./.