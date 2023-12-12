NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai (R) and Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Council of Vientiane capital city of Laos Lamphoy Siakkhachanh (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 12 for Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Council of Vientiane capital city of Laos Lamphoy Siakkhachanh.

Hai told his guest that Vietnam and Laos have maintained regular high-level visits, meetings and cooperation mechanisms through various channels, including those between the two legislatures. The two sides have been working closely together to create a favourable legal framework for the implementation of agreements reached by the two Governments, while strengthening coordination and supervision over the implementation of bilateral cooperation agreements.

The NA Vice Chairman hailed the ties between Hanoi and Vientiane as a model for locality-to-locality cooperation between the two countries, adding that the Vietnamese NA is amending the Capital Law to introduce special mechanisms, especially those regarding infrastructure management and development in the capital region, to facilitate Hanoi's development.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State have, and will create favourable conditions for cooperation between Hanoi and Vientiane, and suggested that the two capital cities, especially their People's Councils, continue to effectively implement the signed agreements, making Hanoi-Vientiane ties a vivid testimony to the special traditional friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

Siakkhachanh, for her part, informed the host about the outcomes of her talks with delegates from the Hanoi People’s Council, saying that both sides had shared experience in appraising and monitoring the implementation of large investment projects, including both domestic and foreign-invested ones, and the building of resolutions by the People's Councils and legal documents./.