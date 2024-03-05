German Ambassador to Vietnam Guido speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Nam Dinh (VNA) – Nam Dinh province will create favourable conditions for German businesses to invest in the locality, said Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Gia Tuc.

Receiving a delegation from the Vietnam-Germany Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group led by the group's President Don Tuan Phong and German Ambassador to Vietnam Guido Hildner on March 5, the provincial official introduced the guests to the province’s history, culture, advantages, and potential.

Tuc called upon German businesses and investors in hi-tech areas to invest in the province. He noted that Nam Dinh is the home of the only university of nursing in Vietnam, which is an advantage for the province to engage in cooperation programmes on sending Vietnamese nurses to Germany to work.

He hoped that human resource training schools in Nam Dinh will have the opportunity to participate in vocational training and technical support programmes between Vietnam and Germany, which will open up opportunities for comprehensive cooperation between Nam Dinh and Germany’s organisations and localities.

Phong, who is also Vice Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations, said that Nam Dinh has a favourable geographical location, a developed economy, advantages in infrastructure, investment environment, human resources, and good quality human resource training facilities.

The province and German investors have the potential to cooperate in the fields of science - technology, culture, sports, tourism, and labour development.



Ambassador Hildner said Germany and Vietnam agreed to cooperate in developing two important projects related to climate change and nurse recruitment. The projects took the working group of the Vietnam - Germany Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group to Nam Dinh on this occasion.



Within the framework of the working visit, the delegation visited My Thuan Industrial Park in My Loc district and Nam Dinh University of Nursing./.