Nam Dinh steps up tree planting in protection, special-use forests
The northern province of Nam Dinh has set a target to grow more than 1.2 million trees on the occasion of this year’s tree planting festival, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Anh Dung said.
A new tree is being planted in Nam Dinh (Photo: VNA)
Of the figure, more than 200 ha will be newly-planted trees in protection forests and special-use ones in coastal areas.
It is part of activities in the implementation of a project to grow one billion trees in the 2021-25 period approved by the Prime Minister, as well as to raise public awareness of forest planting and protection.
In November 1959, President Ho Chi Minh wrote an article in the Nhan dan (People) newspaper stressing the significance of tree planting for each person, each family, and the entire nation.
Since the first tree planting festival was held in the spring of 1960, following the late leader’s teachings, authorities and sectors from the central to grassroots levels, along with people nationwide, have joined hands in planting trees whenever a new year arrives.
On the occasion of the Lunar New Year Festival this year, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 6 launched a tree planting festival at the Hung Kings Temple relic site in the northern province of Phu Tho./.