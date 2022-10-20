NA’s 4th session: voters delighted at rapid socio-economic recovery
An overview of 15th National Assembly's 4th session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Voters and people nationwide have expressed their delight at the rapid socio-economic recovery and development after a long period of stagnation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report delivered at the opening of the 15th National Assembly (NA)'s 4th session on October 20.
The report summarising opinions and recommendations of voters and people nationwide was presented by President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien.
Chien said that voters and people acknowledged the drastic direction of the Party and State in law-making, especially those related to the people's right to mastery and their life such as the Land Law (amended), the Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level, the Law on Construction, the Law on Housing, the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, and the Law on Inspection. They also expected that the Land Law (amended) can solve many current pressing problems.
Voters and people also showed their delight at Vietnam’s fresh election to the United Nations Human Rights Council, as well as their support for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statements on the country's sovereignty in the East Sea and other international issues of common concern. They appreciated measures taken by the Party and State to protect Vietnamese citizens who have been maltreated in illegal organisations in Cambodia recently.
However, they also noted their worries about the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and the occurrence of some other diseases such as monkeypox, type A influenza, dengue fever, and respiratory infection caused by adenovirus.
The lack of medical staff, equipment and supplies at both local and central levels, the slow progress of several large investment projects, the circulation of many sets of textbooks with high prices, and such issues as fire safety, traffic and food safety, natural disasters also drew great attention.
The VFF leader said that voters and people expected the Party and State would continue to pay attention to directing and preparing conditions for salary reform.
Competent agencies need to study, soon amend, supplement and promulgate legal documents on mobilisation of social resources, financial autonomy mechanism, bidding mechanism in the fields of health and education to soon solve the shortage of drugs, medical supplies and equipment for medical check-ups and treatment; and strengthen supervision over the implementation of the 13th NA's Resolution No.88, dated November 28, 2014, on the innovation of general education curricula and textbooks./.