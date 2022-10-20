Politics Ambassador: economic diplomacy contributes to Vietnam-Laos ties Promoting economic diplomacy in Laos has become an important focus of the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies there as it not only strengthens bilateral economic and trade ties but also cements great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, according to Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung.

Politics Vietnam pledges to continue ensuring human rights Vietnam pledged to continue ensuring and promoting human rights at a meeting of the United Nations Committee on Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues, as part of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session on October 19.

Politics Top legislator requires lawmakers to uphold responsibilities for quality NA session National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on October 20 requested deputies to uphold their responsibilities, promote democracy, and continue to contribute ideas to major and important issues and those seeing different opinions, and ensure the highest quality when considering and approving draft laws and resolutions during the 15th legislature’s 4th session.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba enhance cooperation in youth work Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Youth Federation Nguyen Ngoc Luong has met Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba’s Central Committee and head of its Ideological Department, in Havana.