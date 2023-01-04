At the 15th NA's first extraordinary meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The second extraordinary meeting of the 15th National Assembly will open at 8am in Hanoi on January 5, which will be live broadcast nationwide by the Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television and Vietnam NA Television.



The NA Standing Committee, Government, agencies, individuals and organisations concerned have promptly prepared for contents to submit to the NA for consideration and approval at the meeting.



Before the opening ceremony, leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front and NA deputies will pay floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum at 7:15am.



Earlier at 4pm on January 4, the NA convened a preparatory meeting.



Lawmakers listened to a speech delivered by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and a report on collection and examination of feedback on scheduled agenda of the second extraordinary meeting which was presented by member of the NA Standing Committee, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong.



Later, they discussed and cast votes approving the agenda./.