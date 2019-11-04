Society VN’s officials likely to send first report on lorry deaths back today Two separate groups of public security and foreign affairs officials departed for the United Kingdom at the weekend, following news that all victims in the Essex lorry tragedy were believed to be Vietnamese.

Society Politburo continues carrying out resolution on ethnic affairs The Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam will continue implementing the 9th Party Central Committee’s Resolution 24-NQ/TW on ethnic affairs to boost development of minorities and mountainous areas.

Society Deputy PM chairs meeting over Essex lorry deaths Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has required relevant ministries and agencies to continue coordinating closely with the UK to identify victims in the Essex lorry case, in order to release official information on the case.

Society Charity Fun Run draws nearly 8,000 runners The fifth edition of the Charity Fun Run took place in the northern province of Hung Yen on November 3 with the participation of nearly 8,000 runners.