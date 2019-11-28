After five years of launching, the National External Information Service Awards have received increasing attention and response from both domestic and foreign journalists and authors.

Submissions can be in any language and must be published in the forms of an article of printed newspaper, online newspaper and website (licensed by competent agencies), radio broadcast, television broadcast, press photo, landscape photo or book. They must have been broadcast via licensed mass media in Vietnam or in a foreign country from January 1 to December 31, 2019. The awards will be announced and presented in June 2020.

Entries must be sent to the Standing Agency of the National External Information Service Awards 2019 before March 31, 2020./.

VNA