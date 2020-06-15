National Futsal Championship 2020 opens
Sanatech Khanh Hoa are held to a 1-1 draw with Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The 2020 National Futsal Championship kicked off in the south central province of Khanh Hoa on June 14 with the participation of 10 teams.
The participating teams including six finishers of the 2019 season, and four best teams from the qualifying stage, that took place from June 1-9 in Nha Trang.
They will play in a two-legged round robin tournament to decide the overall champions. The first leg is scheduled from June 14 to July 5 in Nha Trang, and the second will be held between September 5 and 26 in Ho Chi Minh City.
The title winners will receive the trophy and a prize of 500 million VND (21,524 USD), while the runners-up will be awarded 200 million VND and the third-placed team will take a cash prize of 100 million VND./.