National geographic database to be set up
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has recently approved a project to set up a national geographic database.
Topographic maps for islands and archipelagoes will be set up (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has recently approved a project to set up a national geographic database.
The objective of project is to establish and update the national geographic database and topographic land maps at scales of 1:2,000 and 1:5,000 for urban, future urban, rural, island, archipelago, river-mouth, and seaport areas.
The project also aims to update the national geographic database and national topographic maps on the mainland at a scale of 1:10,000 and smaller, as well as seabed topographic maps on Vietnam’s water and islands.
The geographic database of Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos will be updated at scales of 1:5,000 and 1:25,000.
The project will set up 3D maps of key cities for use in rescue activities and emergency situations as well as in the development of smart cities.
Aside from setting up the database, the project will also target strengthening the capacity of technical equipment, technology and training human resources in updating, managing and exploiting the national geographic database and topographic maps.
The project will be carried out nationwide from 2020 to 2024.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment was responsible for implementing the project./.
The objective of project is to establish and update the national geographic database and topographic land maps at scales of 1:2,000 and 1:5,000 for urban, future urban, rural, island, archipelago, river-mouth, and seaport areas.
The project also aims to update the national geographic database and national topographic maps on the mainland at a scale of 1:10,000 and smaller, as well as seabed topographic maps on Vietnam’s water and islands.
The geographic database of Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos will be updated at scales of 1:5,000 and 1:25,000.
The project will set up 3D maps of key cities for use in rescue activities and emergency situations as well as in the development of smart cities.
Aside from setting up the database, the project will also target strengthening the capacity of technical equipment, technology and training human resources in updating, managing and exploiting the national geographic database and topographic maps.
The project will be carried out nationwide from 2020 to 2024.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment was responsible for implementing the project./.