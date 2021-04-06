Society Vietnamese intellectuals in Germany have high expectations of new government The new government should set forth policies to facilitate investment and connectivity between overseas Vietnamese and Vietnamese-German entrepreneurs and experts in Germany with the homeland, said several Vietnamese intellectuals in the European country when being asked about their expectations of Vietnam’s newly-elected government.

Society Trial of ex-minister Vu Huy Hoang to re-open on April 22 The Hanoi People’s Court will reopen a trial for ex-minister of industry and trade Vu Huy Hoang and nine accomplices on April 22 for violations at the ministry and in Ho Chi Minh City that caused losses of over 2.7 trillion VND (112.5 million USD).

Society University students make products to control virus spread Students and scientists at the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM) have carried out extensive research and developed products that help prevent the spread of COVID-19.