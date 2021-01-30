Politics Party Congress sets out strategic vision for future The 13th Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam for the 2021-2026 tenure is taking place in Hanoi. It is a significant political event of the Party and the nation. It bears future orientation significance, thus helping boost the country’s renewal, integration and development cause comprehensively and synchronously.

Politics Countries must respect Vietnam’s sovereignty in East Sea: spokesperson Vietnam demands that relevant countries respect its sovereignty, sovereign right and jurisdiction in the East Sea, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on January 29. Hang made the request in response to reporters’ query regarding the adoption of the Coast Guard Law by the Chinese National People’s Congress Standing Committee on January 22. ​

Politics Overseas Vietnamese anticipate 13th National Party Congress Overseas Vietnamese worldwide have praised the country’s achievements under the leadership of the Party and have also expressed high expectations over the success of the 13th National Party Congress, helping the country enter a new phase of development.