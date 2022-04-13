In his opening speech, Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh emphasized this is not only a festival for the press and its audience, but also an affirmation that the country has moved into a “new normal”.



Praising achievements the press has gained over the past time, Head of the Party’s Popularization and Education Commission Nguyen Trong Nghia said the press has made an important contribution to strengthening the people's confidence in the leadership of the Party and State.



The festival, to last until April 15, provides an opportunity to honor the strong development of Vietnam’s journalism and journalists’ creative works, and to promote exchange and cooperation between journalists and the public.



A series of other events will also be organized on the sidelines of the festival, including a forum on digital transformation, and a concert featuring music performances by journalists, among others./.

