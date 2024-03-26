Sci-Tech Vietnam has potential to become an AI dragon: Meta Vietnam is poised to emerge as a 'dragon' in the AI industry, thanks to its strong determination, entrepreneurial spirit and open government policies, according to a representative from the Meta Group.

Sci-Tech Semiconductor training needs good lecturers, infrastructure The establishment of a semiconductor technology training programme is emerging as a trend among Vietnamese education institutions, aiming to meet the market's demand for skilled engineers in the field.

Sci-Tech Vietnam emerges as fast-growing data centre market Vietnam is assessed as one of the fastest-growing data centre markets globally, driven by the digitalisation efforts of domestic small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), tech-savvy young population, the advent of 5G, demand for self-sufficient digital infrastructure, and data localisation.

Videos Telecom providers ready for 5G-driven digital transformation Following its successful bid on March 8 to use the 2500-2600 MHz radio frequency band for 5G deployment, Vietnam's military-run telecom provider Viettel has outlined a plan to leverage its 5G services to propel the country's digital economy, industry and society.