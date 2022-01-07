National Tourism Year 2022 to officially open in March
The National Tourism Year 2022 will officially kick off on March 25 in Hoi An city of the central coastal province of Quang Nam.
According to Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Thanh Hong, the National Tourism Year 2022 themed “Quang Nam - A green tourism destination" will help the locality introduce its traditional culture and tourism potential to international friends.
A view of Hoi An ancient town (Photo: VNA)
The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will coordinate with the Tourism Association to organise tourism promotion campaigns via technological platforms and social networks, he said
The event is also expected to help Quang Nam gradually resume domestic tourism activities and attract international visitors in the coming time.
Two world heritage sites in Quang Nam – Hoi An ancient town and My Son Sanctuary – began to welcome foreign tourists starting November 15, 2021.
The roadmap to welcome foreign visitors will be rolled out in three phases, with the first one running from mid-November to November 30 and the second one between December 1 and January 31, 2022./.
