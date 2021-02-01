Hanoi (VNA) – Many countries issued statements hoping Myanmar soon stabilise its situations on February 1, after the country’s military detained senior politicians including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing in Beijing that China hope that all sides in Myanmar can appropriately handle their differences under the constitution and legal framework and safeguard political and social stability.



Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its concern over the situation and urged sides involved to implement the process of national democratisation and reconciliation.



Sharing the same concern, President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal called on the sides to respect the will of Myanmar people as shown in the country’s parliament election held on November 8 last year.



In a statement, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called for the sides’ seeking of dialogue and reconciliation and bringing the situation back to normal soon.



The statement highlighted the importance of ASEAN member states’ political stability in achieving peace, stability, and prosperity for the ASEAN Community./.