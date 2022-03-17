Nearly 100 Vietnamese guest workers enter RoK under EPS scheme (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – Nearly 100 Vietnamese workers arrived in the Republic of Korea (RoK) under the Employment Permit System (EPS) of the country on a flight to Incheon International Airport on March 17.



This is the largest group of EPS workers to the RoK since the country resumed its reception of those people in May last year after a temporary hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The RoK is currently one of the key labour export markets of Vietnam. It is expected that the number of Vietnamese workers under the scheme to the RoK will continue to increase after the Northest Asian country begins applying a new entry regulation from April 1.



After the RoK government lifted the restriction on the weekly and daily number of people entering the country in order to adapt to its "safe living with COVID-19" plan, labourers from all countries are allowed to enter the RoK if they were vaccinated against COVID-19 and tested negative for Coronavirus by PCR method within 48 hours before their departure.



Workers entering the RoK are paid by their employers for the entire cost of quarantine in accordance with three levels of support./.