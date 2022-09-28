In order to conserve sea turtles, Con Dao National Park in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau, has implemented a program of artificial turtle hatching. Nearly 123.000 baby turtles were hatched successfully and released into the sea in the first nine months of the year.

According to the management board of Con Dao National Park, the park’s rangers had moved some 2.500 turtle broods to artificial hatcheries, of which more than 1.580 were then successfully incubated. The National Park’s staff has attached e-cards to 402 mother turtles which come to lay eggs in the Con Dao beach.

Besides, a number of other activities were also carried out by the park to ensure the success of the program, such as researching ecological characteristics of the sea turtles, protecting their nesting habitats and eggs, building egg hatcheries, and taking care of baby turtle before releasing them into the sea. There are some 18 beaches around the park where mother turtles usually come to lay eggs.

The management board of the park said that every year, more than 300 volunteers from different localities as well as many foreign experts come to join hands in its sea turtle conservation program./.

VNA