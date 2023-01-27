Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hospitals across Vietnam conducted 19,435 surgeries during the seven-day Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, up 11.4% from the same period last year, reported the Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Service Administration.



Check-ups and first aid were given to 381,216 patients in the period, up 38.2% year-on-year, it said. Of the patients, 173,351 had to be hospitalised, up 38.9%.



As of 7am on January 27 - the sixth day of the Lunar New Year, nearly 127,400 patients have been receiving under treatment at medical establishments nationwide.



During the seven-day holiday from January 20-26, healthcare facilities provided emergency aid for over 3,440 cases due to fighting, and 30,000 patients related to traffic accidents, up 10.4 percent.



The number of emergency cases related to food poisoning, firecrackers and explosive materials also increased, with 813 patients due to food poisoning and digestive disorder, accounting for 0.2% of the total number of examinations and emergencies.



There were 13,950 medical examination and emergency cases relating to labour accidents in the period, including 23 deaths./.