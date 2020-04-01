The VFF central Committee receives funds from the Party Central Committee Office, the Government Office, the National Assembly Office, and the President Office (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee announced on April 1 that over 683 billion VND (28.9 million USD) has been raised from organisations and individuals since the fundraising campaign for the - The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee announced on April 1 that over 683 billion VND (28.9 million USD) has been raised from organisations and individuals since the fundraising campaign for the COVID-19 fight was launched on March 17.

According to Vice President of the committee Nguyen Huu Dung, the amount is rising after each hour.



The same day, it received funds worth 420 million from the Party Central Committee Office, 325 million VND from the Government Office, 400 million VND from the National Assembly Office, and 30 million VND from the President Office, and 500 million VND from the State Treasury.





The committee will quickly transfer the funds to the Ministry of Health for buying medical equipment and necessities, and support those who are directly involved in the prevention of the pandemic and those in quarantine areas, Dung said./.