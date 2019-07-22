Visitors at a fish sauce museum of Binh Thuan province (Photo: VNA)

Binh Thuan (VNA) – The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan welcomed close to 3 million visitors in the first six months of this year, a year-on-year rise of about 12 percent, reported the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



Of the figure, there were more than 380,000 foreign tourists, rising 14 percent compared to the previous year. They mostly came from Russia, China, the Republic of Korea and Germany.



The province earned more than 7.4 trillion VND (317.75 million USD) from tourism, up 18 percent against the same period last year.



In addition to the development of resort tourism and water sports, Binh Thuan has focused on improving service quality and building new attractions, such as a fish sauce museum, an ancient fishing village and a wine castle, among others.



The province aims to receive 6.3 million holidaymakers this year for 15.4 trillion VND, and is set to continue tourism promotion in Vietnam and abroad in the rest of 2019.



Notably, in the coming time, Binh Thuan’s tourism sector will call on local people and businesses to switch from single-use plastics and plastic bags to eco-friendly products to ensure sustainable tourism environment and green growth.



In 2018, Binh Thuan welcomed more than 5.7 million tourists, up 12.8 percent year-on-year, with foreign arrivals reaching 675,000, up 14.3 percent, and earned 12.8 trillion VND, up 18.9 percent against 2017.



Binh Thuan has a coastline of 192km, with various beautiful landscapes such as Mui Yen, Cau isle, Ke Ga lighthouse, Ganh Son, Gieng Tien, and the Hon Cau Marine Protected Area where hundreds of rare species live.



In addition, Binh Thuan boasts Phu Quy island which is known as “the pearl in the middle of the sea” and located about 56 nautical miles off the coast. Meanwhile, Mui Ne beach, with its warm and windy climate, has been favoured as a venue for well-known surfers from the UK, France, Russia, Germany, and Australia.-VNA