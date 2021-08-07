Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Nearly 300,000 disadvantaged trade union members, public employees and workers hit by the COVID-19 pandemic received assistance worth over 465.8 billion VND (20.25 million USD), reported the Ho Chi Minh City Labour Confederation on August 7.

Accordingly, over 280,200 of them obtained nearly 450 billion VND under Resolution No.09 by the municipal People’s Council.

More than 16,600 others received over 12.5 billion VND under the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour’s Decision No.2606.

Trade unions also provided care for its members and workers in quarantine facilities and frontline forces, such as holding food and necessities support programmes, helping farmers sell farm produce, and improving material and spiritual lives of workers.

Ho Chi Minh City is now the biggest coronavirus hotspot of the country with more than 115,000 cases. The city is now under strict social distancing order./.