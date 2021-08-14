Society Vietnam among the friendliest countries on Earth Vietnam has ranked ninth among the ten friendliest countries in the world, the World Population Review quoted a survey conducted by InterNations.

Society Da Nang to halt all activities for seven days to curb COVID-19 The central city of Da Nang is going to suspend all activities for seven days, starting August 16, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Society COVID-19 pandemic increases unemployment rate The COVID-19 pandemic has had great impact on the labour market, with an increase in the unemployment rate, according to the Department of Employment of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA). ​

Society 200 Germany-made ventilators arrive in HCM City A flight of Vietjet Air transporting 200 ventilators from Germany landed in Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on August 13 to help hospitals in COVID-19 hotspots fight the COVID-19 pandemic.