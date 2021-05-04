Nearly 34 million citizens make chip-based ID cards
The Departments of Public Security in 63 provinces and cities had collected dossiers of making chip-based ID cards of 33.9 million Vietnamese citizens as of April 27, equal to 67.8 percent of the goal of 50 million cards to be issued before July 1.
Hanoi police make chip-based ID cards for locals (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Departments of Public Security in 63 provinces and cities had collected dossiers of making chip-based ID cards of 33.9 million Vietnamese citizens as of April 27, equal to 67.8 percent of the goal of 50 million cards to be issued before July 1.
The information was released at a meeting of the steering committee for the implementation of the projects to build a national database on population and a system for citizen ID production, issuance, and management on May 4.
Speaking at the event, Minister of Public Security General To Lam lauded efforts made by public security forces of the units and localities in carrying out the two projects.
He affirmed that with the high determination of the sector, and support from localities and people, the goal of issuing 50 million ID cards before July 1 will be fulfilled.
He asked members of the steering committee and leaders of units to direct more drastically the implementation of measures to clean up population data, and ensure technical and safety conditions when the national database on population is officially connected with other databases.
Under the Law on Citizen Identification in 2014, people from 14 years of age can obtain an ID card, which is then renewed when they turn 25, 40, and 60.
The national population database system is one of five databases that help form e-Government, while also serving as a basis to develop the digital economy and society and creating a premise for building other databases./.