Project helps increase effectiveness of population management
Information technology applied to simplify administrative procedures (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The implementation of a project on simplifying administrative procedures, citizenship papers, and databases related to population management during 2013-2020 (Project 896) has contributed to improving the efficiency of population management towards the building of a digital economy and society.
The comment was made by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, head of Project 896, at an online national conference reviewing the implementation of the project, held at the Government headquarters and Vietnam’s 63 cities and provinces on April 23.
Binh stressed that 2021 is a year of significance in continuing to carry out the project to build an e-Government towards achieving a digital Government, economy, and society.
He asked the Ministry of Public Security to continue completing the national database on population and the system for citizen ID production, issuance, and management, and to ensure accurate, transparent, and consistent data as well as data security and safety.
Ministries, sectors, and localities should continue working with the Ministry of Public Security in the process of implementing the projects, to ensure synchronisation and connectivity in building the e-Government, he suggested.
According to a report delivered at the teleconference, the implementation of Project 896 created innovation in the organisation and activities of State management over population in a modern manner and in conformity with Vietnam’s conditions during its industrialisation and modernisation process and with international practices.
The project helps promote the application of information technology, simplify administrative procedures, and reduce citizenship papers, thus contributing to improving the effectiveness of State management in all fields of social life, serving State management and transactions by agencies, organisations, and individuals and stepping up the implementation of online public services at ministries, sectors, and localities.
To date, of 1,934 administrative procedures that require citizen information, ministries and sectors have proposed simplifying 1,126, or 58.2 percent.
The Government has also passed 19 resolutions on simplifying administrative procedures and citizenship papers relating to population management./.