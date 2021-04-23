Society Youth Union supporting thousands of youngsters to launch start-ups The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMYU) at all levels around the country mobilised more than 73 billion VND (3.16 million USD) to support thousands of start-up projects from young people during the Youth Month 2021.

Society Hanoi seminar raises public awareness about preventing child sexual abuse A seminar seeking measures to prevent the sexual abuse of children and provide relevant legal information took place in Hanoi on April 23.

Society Border localities must exert efforts to tackle illegal entry: Deputy PM Border localities need to ensure quarantine and free COVID-19 testing for Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad so as to prevent illegal entry, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam made the request during an in-person and online meeting with HCM City and 10 localities bordering Cambodia on April 23.

Society Unilever to fund sanitation upgrades at 1,100 schools Green-Clean-Healthy School,’ an initiative by Unilever Vietnam and the Ministry of Education and Training, will support 1,100 primary schools around the country in improving their facilities and sanitation this year at a cost of 22 billion VND (954,800 USD).