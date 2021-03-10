Taking sample for COVID-19 testing in Binh Duong (Photo: VNA)

- A total of 502.9 billion VND (21.8 million USD) is to be officially added to the 2021 State budget expenditure estimate serving COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.According to the Prime Minister’s newly-issued Decision No 314/QD-TTg on the matter, the money will be sourced from the central budget reserve for 2021.It will be channelled to the Ministry of Health for the further purchase of related materials, chemicals, bio-products, and medical equipment, in line with options approved by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control last year.The ministry is in charge of managing and using the fund in a legal, efficient, and transparent manner./.