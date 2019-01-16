Transactions at a Vietnamese goods fair (Illustrative photo: VNA)

– Vietnam had 695 local special products registered for intellectual property protection in 2018 out of more than 4,800 specialties.The figures were released at a conference held by the steering committee for the “Vietnamese prioritise using Vietnamese goods” campaign in Hanoi on January 15 to review its operation last year and set out tasks for 2019.The decade-long campaign has helped stimulate the development of local businesses through efforts to improve products’ quality and sell at more reasonable prices.In 2018, Departments of Industry and Trade of localities nationwide organised 114 fairs of made-in-Vietnam products in rural areas and over 150 promotional campaigns. They also built 100 brick-and-mortal selling points dedicated to Vietnamese goods across 60 provinces and cities.“The campaign should not be a slogan but aim to conquer Vietnamese consumers,” said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai at the conference.In 2019, the steering committee said it will continue promote the use of locally made materials and products, while issuing policies to encourage domestic production and protect the local market.According to insiders, the market share of Vietnamese goods is expected to rise to over 80 percent at distribution channels by 2020.-VNA