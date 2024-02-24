“Nem chua” among world’s most delicious spicy dishes
Nem chua is a traditional Vietnamese dish made from fermented meat. The dish was placed 50th in Taste Atlas list of the 52 best such dishes.
VNA
Related News
VNA
Video
You should also see
Vietnam develops festival tourism
Vietnam’s traditional festivals as well as those which are shaping up their brand, are adding lustre to local tourism while spurring the country to join hands with other ASEAN member states to develop sustainable festival tourism.
See more
Vietnamese artist dedicated to silhouette sculptures
Silhouette, or shadow, sculpture is the art of shedding light into physical objects from a specific angle to create aesthetic silhouettes on a wall, and requires a high degree of meticulousness and imagination from sculptors. In Vietnam, Bui Van Tu is a pioneering artist in the field.
Da Nang aims to transform into int’l coastal city
Da Nang’s goal to become an international coastal city and key economic hub in the central region is outlined in a party resolution on the city’s development orientation by 2030 and vision to 2045.
Sub-committee on 14th National Party Congress documents convenes
The sub-committee in charge of documents for the 14th National Party Congress held its first meeting in Hanoi on February 23 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is head of the sub-committee.
VietJet Air to purchase 20 wide-body A330-900 planes
Vietjet Air has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus for the purchase of 20 A330-900 wide-bodies, the leading aircraft manufacturer of Europe announced on February 22.
Vietnam becomes Singapore’s 10 largest trading partner
Vietnam became the 10th largest trading partner of Singapore in January, with two-way trade turnover reaching 2.16 billion USD, up more than 18% over the same period last year, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in the island nation.