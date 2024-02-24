Videos Vietnamese artist dedicated to silhouette sculptures Silhouette, or shadow, sculpture is the art of shedding light into physical objects from a specific angle to create aesthetic silhouettes on a wall, and requires a high degree of meticulousness and imagination from sculptors. In Vietnam, Bui Van Tu is a pioneering artist in the field.

Videos Da Nang aims to transform into int’l coastal city Da Nang’s goal to become an international coastal city and key economic hub in the central region is outlined in a party resolution on the city’s development orientation by 2030 and vision to 2045.

Videos Sub-committee on 14th National Party Congress documents convenes The sub-committee in charge of documents for the 14th National Party Congress held its first meeting in Hanoi on February 23 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is head of the sub-committee.

Videos VietJet Air to purchase 20 wide-body A330-900 planes ​ Vietjet Air has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus for the purchase of 20 A330-900 wide-bodies, the leading aircraft manufacturer of Europe announced on February 22.