Nestlé invests 220 mln USD in building, upgrading factories in Indonesia
Nestlé Indonesia, a subsidiary of Swiss conglomerate Nestle, has recently invested 3.1 trillion Rp (220 million USD) in building a new factory in Batang district of Central Java and expand production in three other facilities in West Java, East Java and Lampung provinces.
Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony on May 20, Ganesan Ampalavanar, the Market Head of Nestlé Indonesia, said that the investment is a demonstration of Nestlé’s long-term commitment to Indonesia.
“We aim to increase employment, to utilise local raw materials to the extent possible, to contribute to the development of the Indonesian economy and to produce high-quality, nutritious food and beverage products that are safe and tasty for our consumers,” he added.
The factory will create about 200 new jobs in Central Java province and will produce Bear Brand liquid milk and ready-to-drink beverages, Milo and Nescafé, to fulfill growing consumer demand.
The factory, located at the Batang Industrial Park, will be ready for commercial production in 2023 and will apply state-of-the-art technology to ensure the highest environmental standards./.