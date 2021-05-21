World Experts clarify Party’s role in Vietnam’s development Scholars and experts from Russia, France, Japan and Vietnam attended a roundtable held on May 20 to discuss the role of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in national construction as well as the outcomes of the CPV’s 13th National Congress.

World Shangri-La Dialogue called off due to COVID-19 The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) on May 20 announced the cancellation of the Shangri-La Dialogue, initially due to take place in person in Singapore on June 4-5, citing the deteriorating global COVID-19 situation.

World Palestinian Ambassador believes Vietnam’s elections will be a success Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama has expressed a belief that the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2025 tenure, scheduled for May 23, will be a success, as pandemic prevention and control work has been implemented drastically and effectively.

World Officials of Japan, Philippines, Australia talk regional security Senior officials of Japan had separate phone talks with the Philippine and Australian sides on May 19 to discuss issues in bilateral ties and regional security.