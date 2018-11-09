Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Truong Quang Hoai Nam speaks at a Vietnam - Netherlands seminar on agriculture held in Can Tho on November 9 (Photo: VNA)

Authorities of Mekong Can Tho city and Ambassador of the Netherlands to Vietnam Elsbeth Akkerman discussed the development of hi-tech agriculture and response to climate change during their working session on November 9.Ambassador Akkerman spoke highly of farming potential of Can Tho and said the Netherlands wants to establish a partnership in the field with the city.She said the efforts made by the local government and businesses to increase the value and quality of farm products drew interests of many agricultural businesses from the Netherlands, including De Heus, Friesland Campina, and Nova Exhibitions.However, Dutch experts found the application of scientific and technological advances and mechanization in agriculture in Can Tho have yet been optimized so the commercial prices of farm products there face a decline of 15-20 percent.According to Akkerman, a productive and sustainable hi-tech agriculture requires the immediate support of complete legal documents and land and investment attraction policy, while the planning of farming areas needs to take into account supply and demand.The competitiveness of hi-tech farm products must be improved, and the training of human resources and the transfer of technology to businesses should receive due attention, she said.Representatives from the Netherlands Embassy suggested working with the local government to connect Can Tho businesses, breeders and farmers with Dutch partners and said the Netherlands will send post-harvest experts to Can Tho to transfer technology.Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Truong Quang Hoai Nam said he believes in the prospect of cooperation between Can Tho and the Netherlands.He pledged that the city authorities will assist farmers to invest in post-harvest preservation and processing machinery through non-interest lending programme.The most preferential treatments will be offered to Dutch businesses when investing in Can Tho, he said.-VNA