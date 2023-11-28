The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building (left) in Jakarta.(Photo: AFP)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo on November 27 appointed Nawawi Pomolango as the acting chairman of Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

The move was just a few days after its chief Firli Bahuri was suspended due to his suspected involvement in an alleged extortion case against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

According to Director of Special Criminal Investigation at Jakarta Metro Police Commissioner Ade Safri Simanjuntak, investigators have evidence to accuse Bahuri such as documents on foreign currency transactions worth more than 7.4 billion Rupiah (about 500,000 USD) between February 2021 and September 2023 after searching his house.

KPK is a special agency established in 2004 to tackle corruption which is considered "special crime" in Indonesia. The agency has prosecuted many cabinet members, lawmakers, governors, district chiefs, mayors and other top government officials on charges of embezzlement of state funds./.