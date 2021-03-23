Business Mekong Delta needs 16.5 billion USD to foster sustainable development The Mekong Delta needs 338 trillion VND (16.5 billion USD) in the next five years to upgrade its traffic infrastructure, improve water storage and mitigate riverbank and coastal erosion.

Business Deputy PM urges fast implementation of Long Thanh Airport’s component projects Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has urged the People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai to quickly carry out forth projects on land acquisition, compensation, site clearance, and development of resettlement zones for construction of Long Thanh International Airport.

Business Airlines forecast to lose over 15 trillion VND in 2021 Vietnamese airlines are projected to post losses totalling 15 trillion VND (650 million USD) in 2021, with their revenue continuing to plunge from that of last year, according to the Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA).

Business Hanoi to organise five goods weeks to stimulate consumption The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade will organise five Vietnamese Goods Weeks in Hanoi this year to stimulate domestic demand and increase total retail sales, thereby helping businesses and farmers consume products.