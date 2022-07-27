Society Over 237,000 people join online quiz on Vietnam-Laos ties More than 237,000 people participated in an online quiz on the history of special Vietnam-Laos relations after six weeks from 4pm on June 13 to 3pm on July 25.

Society Blood donation festival underway in Hanoi A blood donation festival kicked off in Hanoi on July 26, as part of the 10th “Hanh trinh do” (Red Journey), a communication and blood donation campaign underway in 46 cities and provinces nationwide.

Society War Invalids and Martyrs Day honoured on 75th anniversary During the past 75 years, the Party and State of Vietnam has honored veterans by issuing policies to support those who served the country. Each year activities are held to honour martyrs and wounded soldiers who sacrificed their lives for liberation and reunification. These heroes were also honored for national construction and their continued actions to safeguard the country.