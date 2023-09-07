New cave discovered in Quang Binh
A cave with magnificent and pristine limestone formations has been freshly discovered in the central province of Quang Binh, which is often dubbed the "kingdom of caves" in Vietnam.
Locals in Truong Son commune, Quang Ninh district, are behind the discovery, and they call the area the Son Nu (mountain girl) cave, confirmed Hoang Trong Duc, Chairman of the Truong Son People's Committee.
Located near such ecotourism destinations as Cha Rao and Cha Cung streams, the cave is approximately 1.8km long, with a width ranging from 20m to 50m and an average height of about 35m. To reach its location, people need to cross about 7km of convenient transportation and 2km of a trail alongside a stream.
It features an underground stream originating from the Vietnam-Laos border. In summer, the water level inside the cave is not significant, allowing local residents to paddle through. The boat journey from its entrance to exit takes a little over an hour.
Limestone formations inside the cave. (Photo: VNA)According to Duc, the People's Committee and relevant agencies have conducted an on-site survey to assess the overall cave structure, aiming to develop adventure tourism in the area in the near future.
Quang Binh is home to Son Doong Cave, accredited as the world’s largest and most beautiful natural cave by the World Records Union and the World Records Association./.