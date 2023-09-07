Travel 17th int'l travel expo in full swing in HCM City The 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023 (ITE HCMC 2023) opened in the southern metropolis on September 7, attracting over 400 domestic and international companies.

Travel Hanoi wins three categories of 2023 World Travel Awards The capital city of Hanoi has won three categories of the 2023 World Travel Awards (WTA), which is dubbed as the “Oscars of Tourism”.

Culture - Sports Online food map to enhance Vietnam’s tourism attractiveness An online food map of Vietnam will officially make debut on September 8 in efforts to popularise the Vietnamese cuisine and promote the country as an attractive tourist destination.

Travel Ho May Park - An entertainment paradise in Vung Tau As an amazing tourist and entertainment destination with a combination of mountains and seas, Ho May Park is an ideal spot for those visiting the beautiful coastal city of Vung Tau.