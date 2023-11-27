Circular No. 69 by the Finance Ministry, which amends and supplements several articles of its Circular No. 57 issued in 2021, will come into effect on December 30, 2023.

It provides guidelines for the reorganization of the stock trading market, bond trading market, derivatives trading market, and trading market for other types of securities in Vietnam.

Under Circular 69, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) is mandated to reorganize the trading market for stocks, fund certificates, and covered warrants in accordance with the Securities Law and its associated regulations.

Circular 69 also includes provisions concerning the transfer of shares of listed organizations from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) to the HoSE. By December 31, 2025, the HoSE is required to complete the process of receiving shares from HNX-listed organizations.

Circular 69 will play a crucial role in restructuring the securities trading markets in Vietnam, promoting transparency, and aligning with international standards.

VNA