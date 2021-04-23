World Thailand's economy affected by third wave of COVID-19 Thailand’s GDP growth may dive to 1.6 percent if the government fails to stimulate its economy reeling from the third wave of COVID-19 infections, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

ASEAN China speaks highly of upcoming ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has spoken highly of the importance of the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting which is slated for April 24.

World Malaysia uses oil-derived fund to purchase COVID-19 vaccines The Malaysian Government has issued a new emergency ordinance allowing it to use funds derived from oil and gas contributions to pay for vaccine procurement, part of efforts to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination.

World Indonesia’s creative economy ranks third in GDP contribution Indonesia’s creative economy industry has been ranked third in the world in terms of its contribution to the national GDP, said an Indonesian minister during a webinar for pushing half a million new exporters in Jakarta earlier this week.